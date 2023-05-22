Here’s why Priyanka Chopra’s father did not want her to enter the kitchen; Find out

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and she is loved not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see her on the screen. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her recently released action-thriller series Citadel has been quite busy juggling between her mommy duties and her professional commitments. Many of you must be wondering whether the actress cooks at her home or not. Well, in a recent interview with Vogue, PeeCee revealed how her father was never in favour of her going to the kitchen and cooking.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her father not wanting her to enter the kitchen

Talking about her younger days, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her father was never in the favour of her entering the kitchen. Explaining this, the actress said that her dad grew up in a conservative family and saw that a lot of girls always felt that they needed to be in the kitchen as it was a societal pressure. “He did not want me to grow up like that, so he discouraged it, he would be like, ‘What are you doing in the kitchen? Come here!’ So I just never learnt it,” she said. The actor also said stuffed omelet was a Chopra family tradition and recalled how her father used to make it every Sunday.

Priyanka Chopra further spoke about her daughter Malti Marie’s eating habits. The actress said that Malti is a foodie. They take her with them and she eats whatever they eat. “She loves lamb chops, she eats Indian food, she needs a variety. If you give her grilled chicken and steamed veggies, she won’t eat it.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in London with their little one. The actress has already started working on her next, Heads of State co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She was recently seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. It also starred Nick in a special appearance. She is currently winning praise for her performance in Citadel.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has a Bollywood film titled Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, it also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio will soon start shooting for the film. It is one of the most awaited films.

