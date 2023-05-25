Here’s why Priyanka Chopra’s father was intimated by her after she returned from the US at the age of 16

Priyanka Chopra is riding high on the success of her recently released web show Citadel. This one is an action-packed series helmed by the Russo brothers and we get to see our Desi girl doing a lot of action in it. Well, the actress was also seen in a romantic film titled Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. This film also starred Nick Jonas in a cameo and Celine Dion in a pivotal role. The actress is grabbing all the limelight for the shocking revelations she has been making about her Bollywood journey and her family. Today yet again on the She Pivots podcast, hosted by Emily Tisch Sussman, The Sky Is Pink actress recalled when she returned to India at the age of 16 and her father was having trouble understanding her.

Priyanka Chopra recalls returning as a different person to India at the age of 16

Priyanka Chopra was asked about spending time as a teenager in the US. It was then she recalled that she went to the US at the age of 12 or 13 and returned to India at the age of 16. After returning the actress felt she was more superior and more mature than her peers. Talking about living in the US, the actress said that coming to the US at 13 defined her in a big way. The Bajirao Mastani actress added, “I was living with my aunt and uncle, who were highly strict and conservative, because obviously, I was somebody else’s teenager, and I wasn’t a very easy kid. I didn’t make it easy on them.” When asked if it was a shock for her to move back to India with her parents after living in the US, Priyanka agreed to it and said that it was a unique story. “I lived with my aunt and uncle as a teenager in Boston and New York… Suddenly, I go back to a small town in India, and my parents were so happy that I was back, but I went a flat-chested 12-year-old and came back home, American hormones and all, a curvy 16-year-old. My dad was intimidated by me. He was just like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this girl-child-woman that I have at home’. He really had to grapple with that,” the Citadel star said. Priyanka Chopra also admitted that by this time she liked all the attention coming her way from the boys and loved boys. She felt very grown-up compared to the other 16-year-olds in Bareilly.

Currently, Priyanka is enjoying the praise coming her way for her performance in Citadel. The series was released recently and the audience has been loving it. Post Citadel, the actress is busy shooting for her next, Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Speaking of Bollywood, she will be soon seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

