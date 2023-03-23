Here’s why Rani Mukerji did not think about her daughter Adira while shooting for Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway. Be it the storyline or the acting of all the stars, it is indeed winning hearts. Rani’s performance is surreal and it will surely evoke emotional strings of your heart. Apart from playing a mother on-screen, the actress is also a mother in real life. Although she manages to keep her daughter away from the limelight but her bond with her daughter is not hidden from anyone. In a recent chat, the actress opened up about the thoughts she had while shooting for this film.

Rani Mukerji on thoughts she had while shooting for this film

Talking about Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show What Women Want, Rani Mukerji revealed the thoughts she had while shooting for this film and it was nothing to do with her daughter Adira. The actress revealed that she did not think about her daughter Adira at all while performing. The reason behind this was that she could not imagine herself in the shoes of the character. The actress added that she channelled all her energy through her mother. She just thought about what her mother would do if somebody took her and Raja (Rani’s brother) away from her. Rani also added that she would go mental if something like this happened to her.

Rani Mukerji's Film Does Well In USA/Canada And Other International Markets

Not just in Norway but Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway packed a solid punch in other international markets too, vis-à-vis the costs involved and also the release size. US/Canada for instance saw an opening day of around 60 thousand dollars and the opening weekend is likely to be over 250 thousand dollars if all goes well.

Other international markets have fared well too, to add over 100 thousand dollars more. The total cume internationally goes over 200 thousand dollars, which when converted to Indian rupees, is around Rs 1.70 crores. Thus the collections internationally are comfortably higher than collections domestically.