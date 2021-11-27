Here's why Salman Khan is not getting married; Brother in law Ayush Sharma reveals the reason

Salman Khan’s marriage has always been the talk of the town. The ‘Dabangg’ actor to continues to remain one of the most eligible bachelors in India. In a recent interview, Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma opened up about the actor's marriage and revealed that Salman doesn't have time for marriage.

Speaking with RJ host Siddharth Kanan, Ayush said, “I don't touch the topic of his wedding with him. The way I have seen his life, the way he works, I don't think so he has time to get married. I just feel he is happy the way he is. He will take his own decisions.”

He added that Salman leads a very down to earth life. “I am not as simple as him. For Salman, his basic necessities - his house, his lifestyle, his way of living - is very simple. If you ask him about his phone, he will be using a phone that two-three years old, he's not interested in phones. He's not interested in cars, he's not interested in clothes, he doesn't have such desires to get latest gadgets at home, nothing. I think he's only interested in films. If you leave him alone for two-three hours, he would spend the time watching a movie,” he explained.

Currently, Salman is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur. In terms of work, Salman Khan’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ hit the theatres on 25 November after a long wait. It was for the time that Salman shared the same screen space with Ayush Sharma.

