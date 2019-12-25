Here's why Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday at Sohail Khan's home and not in Panvel

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan will celebrate his 54th trip around the sun on December 27 and fans cannot wait to know deets of his birthday bash and photos post the celebration. And now, we have learned that this year Salman will not throw a bash at his Panvel home. Read on to know why.

will celebrate his 54th trip around the sun on December 27 and fans cannot wait to know deets of his birthday bash and photos post the celebration. And now, we have learned that this year Salman will not throw a bash at his Panvel home. He will be ringing his birthday at Sohail Khan's apartment in Bandra, Mumbai as he wants to be by sister Arpita's side in the last few days of her pregnancy. For the unversed, Arpita who is married to actor Aayush Sharma is pregnant with a second child.

A source told Mid-day, Salman is going low this year due to both professional and personal reasons. Firstly, he is very busy shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe and more importantly her sister Arpita has scheduled a C-section delivery on December 27 as she wants her baby to share her kid's birthday with Salman. Speaking of the guest list, the same comprises of , David Dhawan, , , Kabir and Mini Khan, Prabhudheva, , Saiee Manjrekar and Jacqueline Fernandes among others.

Speaking of Khan, his recently released Dabangg 3 has been doing average at the box office. The numbers are below the expectations as the same has been getting impacted by the anti CAA protests which have been taking place in several cities across India. The movie will receive stiff competition from Good Newwz which releasing on December 27.

