Here’s why Sara Ali Khan finds it ridiculous when people call her a royal

Sara Ali Khan may be one of the top actresses from the current generation and keeps winning hearts with her performances in her films, but she lives quite a simple and regular life and her Instagram is proof of it. Instead of choosing a foreign destination to vacay, the actress is often seen going on treks in India and enjoying her camping life, rickshaw rides, dhaba food etc. Well, we all know that she is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and belongs to the Pataudi family. But the Gaslight actress does not associate herself with royals despite her lineage. In a recent interview with The Hindu, the young actress spoke about having a normal upbringing in Mumbai and living a simple life away from royalty.

Sara Ali Khan on being away from royalty

The recent character that she plays in Gaslight, belongs to a royal family, and the thriller was filmed on a palatial estate. Talking about this she recalled how people associate her with royalty and that she finds it ridiculous. She added that she has lived in Juhu in Mumbai with her mother, most of her life and goes to Bandra to meet her dad. She also said that she holidays in Himachal Pradesh and Kedarnath and Jammu and Kashmir and does not understand what royal means.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

