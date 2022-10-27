Here’s why Sara Ali Khan had to walk out of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal made it to the headlines ever since it was announced that he would star in the much-anticipated film The Immortal Ashwatthama. In fact, Vicky had even started preparing for the movie and had shared a glimpse of his body transformation as well. There were reports of Sara Ali Khan being cast opposite Vicky in the film. The film which was initially going on floors earlier this year, unfortunately, was reported to be getting shelved. But now it is said that the film is being revived but the leading lady will be replaced.

According to reports in India Today, Sara Ali Khan had to walk out of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama after the script got revised. The reports said that the makers wanted a younger girl in the film and at that time Sara came on board. But, after the script was revised, the dates were clashing and it was no longer doable. It was also reported that the makers now wanted an older actress to be cast in the film and which is why the source stated that the makers are looking for another option. The buzz is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name has come ahead to star opposite Vicky.