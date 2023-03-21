Here’s why Sara Ali Khan wanted Aanand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan has time and again proved her acting prowess with her film choices. She has been a part of some of the major hit films and has given some remarkable performances on the silver screen. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Gaslight. This film also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the Kedarnath actress spoke about her Love Aaj Kal debacle.

Sara Ali Khan on the debacle of Love Aaj Kal

Talking about the time when she was shooting for Love Aaj Kal in 2019, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she was in la-la land and far away from reality. The actress admitted that she was being overtly effusive, attention-seeking, people-pleasing and loud. She also accepted that she miscalculated what people liked about her. Sara added, “There is a difference between being candid and being gregarious, I very often crossed that line. It won’t be false to say I was in a la-la land in 2019, which is why my work was not rooted in reality, even sometimes, my behaviour was not rooted in reality.”

Sara Ali Khan recalled asking Aanand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re after Love Aaj Kal’s debacle. But the filmmaker only advised her one thing and that was “if you fall, you do not just get up, but you get up and run. This is the kind of film in which you can either play on the backfoot or give it your all, I request you to do the latter.”

Sara Ali Khan on father Saif Ali Khan’s reaction after Love Aaj Kal

It is not a hidden fact that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal did not do that well at the box office. In the first part of the film starred Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan along with Deepika Padukone and that film had broken box-office records. It still holds a special place in the hearts of the fans. So the fact that Saif must have commented on Sara’s film after its release goes without a doubt. When the Gaslight actress was asked what did her father say after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal, the actress replied, “He wasn’t happy. He did not like the performance. He said that it was not good.”