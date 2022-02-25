Here's why Shah Rukh Khan didn't attend Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash with Gauri, Suhana and Aryan Khan

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani threw a star studded bash for his Excel Entertainment partner Farhan Akhtar as he got married to Shibani Dandekar. The party was attended by close friends, family and Excel's talent. Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter were snapped by the paparazzi and so were lovebirds Farhan and Shibani.

Among the newbies Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were seen arriving together for the party as well as their mum Gauri Khan. While the trio attended the party, fans wondered why Shah Rukh Khan did not make an appearance. According to a latest report in India Today, a source revealed that SRK is keen on keeping his media presence "low key".

The source said, "Shah Rukh Khan is trying to keep a low profile as much as possible. Unless it is for his work, he is not willing to step out. After his son's arrest in an alleged drug case in October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan has made fewer public appearances. The one time he was spotted was during Pathan's shoot and his look went viral. Post that, he was seen at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral."

SRK is making sure to attend only important events. He also recently broke his social media silence by sharing a new commercial which made waves on social media for his new look.

The source further added, "He called up Farhan and Shibani and congratulated them on their wedding and sent them best wishes. His family went to the function and represented him."

