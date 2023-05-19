Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan is proud of Juhi Chawla’s daughter; Do not miss the cute nickname he gave her

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actor is all geared up for his upcoming set of films and fans cannot wait to see him charm the audience again. Well, apart from being a brilliant actor, he is also a doting father to his kids, a loving husband, and most importantly a reliable and supportive friend. We all know that his bond with Juhi Chawla dates back several years. Their friendship is quite strong and we all saw that when the Khan family was in crisis during Aryan Khan’s arrest. Today, SRK took to his Twitter handle to cheer for his Duplicate co-star’s daughter who has graduated from Columbia University.

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Juhi Chawla’s daughter

Shah Rukh Khan never hesitates in showering love and support for his friend Juhi Chawla and today he did it yet again. Juhi Chawla took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her daughter who looks lovely in her graduation robe and cap, posing during her graduation ceremony. She shared this picture and wrote, “#columbiaclass2023”. Sharing this tweet, SRK expressed his happiness. In his tweet, he wrote, “This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz.”

Check it out:

Juhi Chawla on signing Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan’s release

We all know that it was quite a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and his family when his son Aryan Khan was arrested. It was at this time that Juhi Chawla came ahead and signed a Rs 1 lakh bond for his release. In an interview with News 18, the actress revealed that when everything came down to a moment where she could help, she thought that this was the right thing to do and be there for Aryan.

