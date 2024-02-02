Here’s why Siddharth Anand had Pakistan as the enemy in Fighter; reveals Pulwama incident really angered him

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, has quickly become one of the most buzzed-about movies of the year so far. Fans can't stop raving about the thrilling aerial action and the stellar performances by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. From the catchy songs to the intense action sequences, every aspect of the film has received praise. However, what fans have been particularly drawn to are the powerful dialogues in this patriotic masterpiece. In a recent interview, the director revealed that all the dialogues of the film are actually him.

Siddharth Anand reveals the dialogue of Hrithik Roshan’s Patty is him

In a chat with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand admitted that he is fiercely patriotic, not really nationalistic but fiercely patriotic. He revealed that he grew up watching films like Haqeeqat which was a war drama based on the India-China war of 1962 and said that he cried when he heard the songs of Border. He expressed that maybe he was a soldier in his past life.

Further, Siddharth Anand quipped that the dialogues of Hrithik Roshan’s character Patty in Fighter is actually him. “Those lines are actually me, I wouldn’t lie. The genesis is that I want to say these things because I actually feel it, in my own way,” added the director. Siddharth Anand further revealed that he really enjoys dialogue baazi and very rarely does he get a chance to do that in his films. He further said that the lines ring true to Patty’s character in the film as he is doing it for the love for his country and not like their paycheque is so huge that they are doing it for their lifestyle.

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand reveals why his films have Pakistan for the enemy

When asked why his films like Pathaan and Fighter have Pakistan as the enemy, the director revealed that as an audience we need a face. He further added that he did not want to make a completely fictitious film on the Air Force in a genre that is a little alien to the audience. So he wanted to ground it. He said, “Pulwama was an incident that really angered me. It was a movie waiting to happen on what they did. We obviously had to fictionalize a lot of things around it. We had to name the organization that did it so we have named the organization, nothing else.”

ALSO READ: Fighter: Akshay Oberoi calls director Siddharth Anand the Steven Spielberg of India for THIS reason