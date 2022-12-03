Here's WHY Sonam Kapoor is nervous as she attends the Red Sea Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud 9 these days after she gave birth to her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. The couple named their child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and has been sharing glimpses of their little munchkin. Fans have been eagerly waiting for them to reveal the face of their munchkin. But before that can happen, our fashionista is back in action. Just after 3 months of delivering baby Vayu, Sonam is back to work and continues slaying in her stylish outfits. Recently the actress left for Jeddah to be a part of the Red Sea International Film Festival. Her majestic looks have been making all the fans go gaga over her but the actress expressed her concerns for Vayu as she had to leave him behind. Sonam Kapoor leaves Vayu behind in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her giving a glimpse of her journey from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia. The video begins with her slaying the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival. We can then see a clip of Sonam seated in her car as she leaves for Mumbai airport. We can hear someone asking her that is she going to miss Vayu? She replies, “I’m going to miss him so much. I’m very nervous to leave him behind even if it is just for a day. He is with my mom and my sister so I am not that stressed. I am literally going for 20 hours. I have figured out a way to leave in the morning and come back.” Check out the video:

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of baby Vayu Sonam Kapoor posted a video a few days ago, in which she shared a glimpse of her newborn son Vayu. The thumbnail of the video was an image of Sonam and Anand kissing Vayu’s cheeks. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Sweet Nothings #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents." Sonam Kapoor work front On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

