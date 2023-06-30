Here’s why Sonam Kapoor wants to sign 'two pieces of content every year'

All eyes are on Sonam Kapoor ever since the teaser of her upcoming movie Blind was released. The trailer of the film was released yesterday and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. The actress has been on a hiatus ever since she announced her pregnancy. It has almost been 2 years that she has been away from the silver screen. Hence the release of this film is like a celebration for her fans. In earlier interviews, the Delhi 6 star had quipped that now her first priority will be her son and she will do only a limited set of movies in a year. And now the actress has once again stated that she wants to focus on doing two projects every year.

Sonam Kapoor on doing two films a year

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who returns to the movies after two years following her pregnancy, is clear that she wants to focus on doing two projects every year. Sonam has missed being on the sets and wants to be in front of the camera again because it genuinely makes her happy. Sonam reveals, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.”

Sonam has become a cultural ambassador to the West, given her status as a fashion icon globally! Sonam has attended events for luxury fashion design houses across the world for years now as the only Indian to grace such iconic occasions and was recently invited to the British Prime Minister’s reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact globally. She says, “International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and they are showcasing them more because they realize the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far-reaching they are and how far-reaching (they can be). It is interesting to see that now since the world is getting smaller because of social media and OTT etc., the recognition is coming easier.”

