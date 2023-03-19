Here's why Twinkle Khanna feels daughter Nitara might need therapy in future

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who is known for voicing her opinions, recently talked about her lack of cooking skills. Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar and the duo has two kids, Aarav and Nitara. She is often seen talking about her kids and sharing interesting anecdotes. Recently, Twinkle spoke about the lockdown and revealed that she fed her daughter Nitara peanut butter sandwiches every day because she doesn't know how to cook. She even revealed that her husband Akshay, who was a chef earlier before entering showbiz, refused to cook meals for them at home.

Twinkle Khanna says her daughter Nitara might need therapy in future

While chatting with chef Sanjeev Kapoor on her chat show, Twinkle said that Nitara might need therapy when she grows up because she was fed the same thing every single day during the lockdown. The chef said that any kind of food can be turned into a delicacy. Twinkle reacted to the same and shared her lockdown story. She said, "During the pandemic, I was giving her peanut butter sandwiches every day because we couldn’t cook. I can’t cook. Husband said that he is not going to cook. Now, I feel that she will grow up and go into therapy and say that others’ parents were making pasta and banana bread and everything, but my mother was giving me only peanut butter toast."

Meanwhile, Twinkle and Akshay recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. The duo celebrated their special day in London. Twinkle shared a selfie with Akshay and the picture of a card that he gave her, and wrote, "Only he could have got me this card! 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough."

