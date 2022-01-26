Here's why veteran singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay refused the Padma Shri from the Central government

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, a legendary singer, turned down the Padma Shri award from the Indian Government. On Tuesday, when the 90-year-old singer was informed on a call that she will be receiving the country's fourth highest civilian honour (Padma Shri), she made it obvious to the person who called her that she would not accept the honour. After all these years, the renowned singer feels disgraced to accept such an honour.

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay told that she wasn’t keeping well since the last few days when she was contacted. "I received a call from Delhi and they said that they want to give me the Padma Shri award. But I have said that I can't accept it. They wanted to know the reason and I just said I don't want it. It's a big humiliation for me. I don't want to receive an award after such humiliation. They don't even know about the works I have done over the years," she said. She went on to say that they don't even know her and have no idea about Indian music. She added that they contacted her without even basic knowledge and that's what hurt her. Moreover, she told that they reached out to her at the last moment of the announcement. She expressed that after all these years, now they want to give her an award when she can't even stand at the podium. Thus, she didn’t want to take it.

She went on to say that she has collaborated with virtually all of the country's well-known musicians over the years. And that she is the disciple of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. “I have shared the stage with him. That's the best award in my life. Also, I have received so much love from my listeners and that's enough for me. That's the best award I can get in my lifetime. I have no regrets,” she said. She concluded by saying that this is why earlier Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Soumitra Chattopadhyay had turned down these awards as well.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2022 List ANNOUNCED: Sonu Nigam, Victor Banerjee, Chandraprakash Dwivedi to be honoured