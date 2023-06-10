Here’s why Vicky Kaushal is scared of showing his dance rehearsal videos to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Both actors have often revealed fun facts about their married life that fans are quite excited in hearing about. The actor was recently on a promotional spree for his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. In a recent interview, he revealed a fun fact about a discussion he has with his wife in their home. Scroll down to know more about it.

Vicky Kaushal’s fun discussion with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal was asked in an interview that does he discuss his scripts with his wife Katrina Kaif in their home. To this, the actor replied that it is a very common discussion in the house. Further, the actor revealed that the Phone Bhoot actress also likes to watch his dance rehearsals whenever the Sardar Udham actor is shooting for a song. He said that Katrina even corrects his mistake since she is the better dancer amongst them and admits to being very scared when he shows his dance rehearsal video later. Vicky jokingly revealed that Katrina finds some 36000 problems in his rehearsal videos. She tells him that his hands, his feet, and his angles are not right and asks him to correct them. Vicky Kaushal further added that he and Katrina Kaif discuss a lot about their projects whenever they find a new script or they are thinking of choosing a film. He also showered praises on his wife stating that she is a wonderful actress and has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her own hard work.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif loves paranthas made by his mom

Recently, while speaking to News Tak, Vicky was asked if his wife Katrina likes to eat parantha considering she is a health and fitness freak. The actor revealed that she loves paranthas made by his mom.

