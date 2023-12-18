Hero turns 40: Jackie Shroff takes a walk down memory lane; expresses wish to see son Tiger Shroff in remake

Legendary actor Jackie Shroff has provided his fans with several entertaining gigs over the years, with some of his projects including King Uncle, Yaadein, and many more. Notably, he embarked on his acting journey as a lead actor in 1983 with the film Hero.

As the film recently completed 40 years of its release, Jackie Shroff has now shared his opinion on the movie having a sequel and said that he would like to see his son Tiger Shroff play the lead role in it. He also discussed collaborating with the movie’s director Subhash Ghai and expressed gratitude for the way he made him an established star today.

‘There is nothing wrong in making a remake’: Jackie Shroff on Hero

Hero emerged as a classic cult back in the day. Recently, Shroff shared his take on the movie having a remake and said that he would like to see his son Tiger Shroff play the lead role. He said that Tiger is boxed with patience and that would make him suitable for a role like that. With the movie, Tiger would take my legacy a step forward, noted Jackie, hoping for him to receive the same copious amount of love that he did for Hero.

“I would like to see Tiger in the remake. Subhash Ghai made me a musical action star who had a flute in one hand, and a gun in another. My son is good at music and action too. He has a lot of patience, and I just hope he gets to work with good technicians and a director like me. I feel if a film is made it would turn into a beautiful one. Hero mil gaya toh maza aayega. I want to see it because he would be taking my legacy forward with that. I just want my audience to give him the same love they have given me, when I am alive and when I am not there,” he told Hindustan Times.

Expressing his opinion on the idea of remakes further, Shroff also shared that he finds nothing wrong in recreating a film and added that he has starred in a remake in the past. Finding it to be a laudable way of giving tribute to an iconic movie, the Shapath star further mentioned that the attempt to recreate the magic holds the utmost value.

Jackie Shroff on how Subhash Ghai pulled him out of his ‘chawl’ to make him a big star today

Released in 1983, the Subhash Ghai directorial made Jackie Shroff an overnight sensation. The actor went into a flashback and recalled how he continues to reap the benefits of the film’s success even after decades of its release. He proceeded to recall the way the movie’s director brought him out of his ‘chawl’ and made him the star that he is today.

“Subhashji brought me out of the chawl and made me a big star. Unhone pathar ko hero bana diya,” the actor said and further expressed his respect for the filmmaker. The actor proceeded to highlight how Shammi Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Meenakshi, who also starred in Hero along with him, made him nervous initially. However, his trust in his ‘mentor’ Subhash Ghai made things easy for him and he followed the vision, he shared. The actor also said that Hero ‘suddenly’ made his life take a U-turn and it changed drastically.

