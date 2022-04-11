Heropanti 2: AR Rahman lauds Tiger Shroff’s singing skills in Miss Hairan: Surprised with his ability to emote

Tiger Shroff is a busy bee these days. After all, he is busy promoting his upcoming Heropanti 2. The movie happens to be the second installment of his debut movie and will also star Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Ahead of the movie’s release, Tiger made headlines as he unveiled the song Miss Hairan from the movie. Interestingly, the song is sung by Tiger and marked the actor’s first collaboration with music maverick AR Rahman. Recently, Rahman opened up about this collaboration and was all praises for the actor.

The renowned musician stated that he has been in awe of Tiger’s singing skills. He said, “The third song has a new singer introducing Tiger Shroff and I hope you like his voice. I was pretty surprised with his ability to emote and give a drive to this song. Enjoy Miss Hairan”. To note, this isn’t Tiger’s first song. He had already released his singles in the past with songs like Casanova, Vande Mataram and the Punjabi-English number Poori Gal Baat. This is the first time Tiger has crooned for a Bollywood movie.

Meanwhile, talking about Heropanti 2, the movie will mark his second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2 and will be reprising his role of Babloo from the first installment. The Ahmed Khan directorial is slated to hit the screens on April 29 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

