Heropanti 2 co-stars Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff amp up airport style with their chic attires; PICS

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff are going to reunite on the big screen again with Heropanti 2 after their spectacular stint on Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. The film is currently under production. Fans absolutely can’t keep calm as the two actors shoot for the movie. Recently, Pinkvilla had learnt that this Sajid Nadiadwala-backed movie is now in its last leg of the shoot, while Ahmed Khan, who is the director of the movie, has simultaneously begun work on the editing too. Now, both the co-stars were spotted at the airport, looking absolutely sully smart in their chill outfits.

In the pics, both Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, as expected, looked stunning and we couldn’t take our eyes off them. Tara went for a fusion of formal and casual looks that suited her immensely. She wore a cream coloured pant suit with a black halter top and the combo was an absolute killer. She paired the look with a small black bag and slippers. On the other hand, hulk Tiger Shroff was no less. He sported a dull blue t-shirt that accentuated his shredded body and paired it up with black pants. His curly hair only added to his irresistible persona.

Take a look:

To note, Heropanti 2 will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2. Interestingly, the movie will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Meanwhile, Tiger has shot for a song mounted on a large scale at a Mumbai studio recently. Talking about the movie Ahmed Khan stated, “We have five beautiful

songs which are composed by AR Rahman, written by lyricist Mehboob bhai, and I am choreographing them.”

