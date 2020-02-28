Heropanti 2 FIRST Look: Tiger Shroff all set to return on THIS date with guns blazing

Heropanti 2 FIRST Look: Tiger Shroff shared the first look posters of Heropanti 2. Teaming up with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger is all set to battle it out again. Check it out.

Heropanti 2 FIRST Look: All set to return to another franchise, Tiger Shroff announced Heropanti 2 with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday. Amidst all the buzz about Baaghi 3, Tiger is all set to return to continue the franchise of Heropanti with the second part. With the first part, Tiger made his debut in Bollywood and it had originally starred Kriti Sanon with him. Now, Shroff announced the second part on social media with first look posters in which we can see him all dressed to kill.

Sharing the first look on social media, Tiger wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby.” The second part will hit the screens on July 16, 2021. The leading lady of the film is yet to be announced. In one of the posters, Tiger can be seen turning Bond-like in a black suit and red tie with a huge automatic weapon in his hand.

In the second poster, we can see Tiger clad in a suit with guns blazing at him. However, the action star looked all set to take on anyone that wants him dead. The tagline on the poster reads, ‘The World Wants Him Dead.’ And much like the first part, we can expect some cool action and slick dialogues from Tiger in the sequel too.

Check out Heropanti 2's first look:

Though other details about the film were kept under wraps, it has been revealed that Ahmed Khan will be directing the film and Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing it. Heropanti 2 marks the return of Tiger to yet another franchise after Baaghi and fans are wondering if Kriti will also return to the film. Meanwhile, Tiger is also gearing up for the release of his film with , Baaghi 3. It is also directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi 3 releases on March 6, 2020 and Heropanti will be out on July 16, 2021.

