Heropanti 2’s Jalwanuma Song Out: Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria’s cry for love will tug at your heart

Ever since the sequel of Tiger Shroff’s debut movie Heropanti was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. The trailer of the film also starring Tara Sutaria as the leading lady was released. Well, after the release of the first song DaFa Kar, here is the second song Jalwanuma. A modern-day twist on a Sufi melody, this love song composed by A R Rahman with vocals by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali, promises to tug at your heartstrings and treats audiences to the electric chemistry between leads.

Jalwanuma song is reportedly shot on a massive scale with a specially constructed set comprising hundreds of dancers. The song boasts of some novel contemporary choreography. In the video, we can see Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff’s cry for love. Be it their dancing or their chemistry, everything about this song will set a different standard. Both the stars are clad in an all-black attire. Tara can be seen wearing a black gown with a thigh-high slit and Tiger is wearing a black tee that he has paired with black pants and boots.

Take a look at the song:

When it comes to action entertainers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala constantly pushes the envelope and gives audiences something to look forward to! With Heropanti 2, the power producer is all set to revisit the Heropanti glory but this time with more action and double the dhamaka.

Heropanti 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is all set to release on 29 April 2022.

