Heropanti 2 song Dafa Kar teaser: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria to make you dance tomorrow with AR Rahman's track

After the success of the trailer, Tiger Shroff is all set to arrive with the first song from Heropanti 2 featuring him and Tara Sutaria. Dafa Kar is a peppy track crooned by none other than the musical maestro AR Rahman and it features Tiger and Tara grooving in a quirky setting. The teaser was just shared on social media by Tiger as well as Tara and it gave us a glimpse of what's coming tomorrow with the full video of the track.

Sharing the teaser, Tiger wrote, "Shake a leg on your Dil ki beats with #DaFaKar. Song Out Tomorrow at 1 pm." The song is crooned, composed by AR Rahman and the teaser showcases Tiger in a shirtless avatar dancing amid people dressed for Halloween. Tara is seen clad in a red top and black skirt. She is seen dancing her heart out with Tiger on the trippy song that will be out tomorrow at 1 PM. The lyrics of the song are penned by Mehboob Kotwal.

See Heropanti 2 song Dafa Kar song teaser here:

Recently, Tiger spoke in a statement about the Eid release of Heropanti 2 like Salman Khan. He said that his shoes are too big to fill but he is grateful for the chance. Tiger said, "Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I’m glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It’s a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful."

Previously, the trailer of the film received a lot of love from the audience. Tiger's action and stunts in the same impressed everyone. Tara and Tiger's quirky banter also was a highlight of it. However, it was Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila who managed to make heads turn with his villainous act. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It has been shot completely in London. It will release on Eid 2022. The film will take on Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 at the box office.

