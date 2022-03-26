Heropanti 2 Song DaFa Kar: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria will make you groove to the peppy beats

Tiger Shroff’s fans can’t stop grinning from ear to ear these days. After all, his much talked about movie Heropanti 2 is set to release next month. The makers have recently released the trailer of the movie which had left everyone in awe. And while fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Heropanti 2, the makers have now released the first song from the movie which is titled as DaFa Far. Shot on Tiger and Tara, it happens to be a peppy track that will make you groove right away.

Sung by A R Rahman and Hiral Viradia, DaFa Kar is a quirky number that has been penned by Mehboob Kotwal. The groovy number had Tiger winning hearts his stupendous dance skills and his swag was unmatched. On the other hand, Tara also looked stunning in her red and black outfit and her panache can make the men go weak in knees. They were undoubtedly a treat to watch in the song as they had set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

Check out the song DaFa Kar here:

To note, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel to Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti and will also feature the actor reprising his role of Babloo. Interestingly, this Ahmed Khan directorial will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2. Apart from Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 29 and will have a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.

