Heropanti 2 Song Miss Hairan Out: Tiger Shroff's singing & Tara Sutaria’s moves will leave you spellbound

Fans are quite excited to see Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria collaborate once again in Heropanti 2. Tiger made his debut with Heropanti and now the sequel has gotten all the fans excited. Well, the filmmakers are getting the excitement levels of fans higher by releasing songs from the film. Today yet another song titled Miss Hairan was released and the best part of this song is that it is sung by Tiger himself. The actor in this song proves that he can not only dance but also sing well.

In the song, we can see Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria looking stunning as always and making us go gaga over their dancing skills. Tara looks absolutely stunning and her robotic dancing will surely win hearts. Tiger has made his singing debut in Bollywood with this song. Sharing the song on his social media, Tiger wrote, “#MissHairan, my singing debut in Bollywood with the legendary music composer @arrahman sir, out now! Grateful for this one. Go add this to your playlist now.”

Take a look: