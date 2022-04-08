Heropanti 2 Song Miss Hairan Out: Tiger Shroff's singing & Tara Sutaria’s moves will leave you spellbound
In the song, we can see Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria looking stunning as always and making us go gaga over their dancing skills. Tara looks absolutely stunning and her robotic dancing will surely win hearts. Tiger has made his singing debut in Bollywood with this song. Sharing the song on his social media, Tiger wrote, “#MissHairan, my singing debut in Bollywood with the legendary music composer @arrahman sir, out now! Grateful for this one. Go add this to your playlist now.”
Take a look:
Talking about Heropanti 2, the movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan and happens to be the sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti. Apart from Tiger and Tara, the movie will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead antagonist. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on April 29 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.
