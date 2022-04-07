Heropanti 2 Song Miss Hairan Teaser: Tiger Shroff teams up with AR Rahman for a new party number

Tiger Shroff is a man with multiple talents. Not only is he known for his dapper looks and acting prowess, but he has also successfully carved a niche for himself as an action star. Besides, Tiger has also won hearts with his dancing skills and has also been trying his hand at singing of late. And looks like the Student of The Year 2 actor is planning to showcase all his skills in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. After giving a glimpse of the high-end action in the trailer and his stupendous dance moves in a song, Tiger is now set to croon for Heropanti 2.

The handsome hunk has unveiled the teaser of the new song Miss Hairan which has been sung by him. The teaser features him and Tara Sutaria grooving together and Tiger is seen flaunting some mind-boggling moves. Sharing the teaser of this new party number, Tiger mentioned that this song marks his first collaboration with music maestro AR Rahman. Tiger wrote, “This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary @arrahman sir and my first for a movie. So get your dancing shoes on, #MissHairan is here to amp up your party, song out tomorrow”.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post:

Talking about Heropanti 2, the movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan and happens to be the sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti. Apart from Tiger and Tara, the movie will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead antagonist. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on April 29 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.

