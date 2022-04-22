Heropanti 2 song Whistle Baja 2.0: Tiger Shroff recreates his magic with Kriti Sanon in this peppy track

Tiger Shroff is creating waves for his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is the sequel to Tiger ’s debut movie and he will be seen reprising his role of Babloo in the movie. Although the trailer and songs of Heropanti 2 have got the fans excited, the makers are now unveiling a new track from the movie which will make you nostalgic. We are talking about Whistle Baja 2.0 which is a revamped version of the popular track Whistle Baja from Heropanti which was a hit among the audience.

To note, Whistle Baja 2.0 is crooned by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan. Interestingly, this groovy track comes with a dose of nostalgia as Tiger has reunited with his first co-star Kriti Sanon. Yes! Tiger and Kriti, who had made their debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, have reunited once again for their peppy number and their chemistry had once again set the screens on fire. The duo was seen doing the hook step of Whistle Baja and it was certainly a treat to watch them together once again.

Check out Whistle Baja 2.0 from Heropanti 2 here:

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is slated to release on April 29 and will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34. Interestingly, Tiger and Kriti will also be collaborating on the big screen for their upcoming Ganapath Part 1. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller is slated to release on December 23 this year.

