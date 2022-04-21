Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria drops stunning PICS; shares her beautiful experience with Kapil Sharma on his show

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been going all out to promote their upcoming film Heropanti 2. During the promotional events, Tara has bestowed us with numerous drop-dead gorgeous looks. The gorgeous star Tara Sutaria always slays with her fashion game. She looks like a doll in both Indian and western wear and knows to carry off any look effortlessly cool. Just today, she uploaded some absolutely stunning pictures on her Instagram and took our breath away. Are you ready to be stunned too?

In the pictures, Tara looked like an angel. She wore a pistachio green co-ord set: A gorgeous sequinned blouse with a wrap-around skirt. Her pin-straight hair was left open and it framed her face prettily. Tara also adorned the look with an exquisite necklace. However, her radiant expression stole our attention. Along with the post, she also shared her sweet experience of meeting Kapil Sharma on his show for Heropanti 2’s promotions. She wrote, “So much fun and laughter last eve with @kapilsharma as always #Heropanti2 one week to go!!!” The post was an instant hit and fans from all over showered their love for the gorgeous actress.

Check Tara's post:

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff in the lead. Meanwhile, The actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. She was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and her performance was loved in that film.

