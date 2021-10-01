Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria looks like a cute furball while ‘sniffling & shivering’ on the sets in the UK

Tara Sutaria is one of the prettiest actors in our B-town. She has been winning hearts and making everyone go gaga over her since her debut film. Be it her smile or her flawless looks, the actress always makes a head turn when she takes to her Instagram to post a picture of her. She is currently in the UK shooting for her upcoming movie Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The Student Of The Year 2 actress keeps giving a sneak peek into the sets and keeps the excitement levels of the fans high. In the recent post, Tara looks like a cute furball as she gearing up to fight the UK winter and get going for the shoot.

Taking to her Instagram, Tara Sutaria posted a picture of her on her Instagram stories. In the picture, we can see her sitting on a chair and loaded with winter clothes. Loaded in between the clothes, only her face was visible. A jacket with a fur hoodie was kept on her as she held a blanket in her hand and covered her body till her face. It looked like the winters have made her cheeks rosy pink. With a cute expression on her face, Tara wrote, “sniffling and shivering!!! #Heropanti 2.”

Take a look:

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will be seen in the actioner sequel. The film is currently being shot in the UK and Tiger too has shared several photos and videos from the sets on his Instagram handle. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Fans of Tiger and Tara are excited to see them back together after Student of The Year 2.

