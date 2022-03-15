Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria shares glimpse of busy day at the movie sets

Following her stint in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, actress Tara Sutaria garnered a lot of fans. Tara's popularity skyrocketed immediately, and she hasn't looked back since. Tara's beauty, in addition to her acting abilities, is a hot topic among her followers. Nonetheless, she has a significant social media following and frequently posts peeks of her daily life on Instagram. Currently, Tara has her hands full with multiple projects, one of them being the highly anticipated Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, who was also the protagonist of the original movie. Just on Monday, Tara shared a glimpse of her shoot day, hyping all her fans up.

In the story, we could just see a glimpse of the studio and script papers. Tara wrote, “Heropanti 2 dub days’ over the script. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and is slated to release on April 29 this year. It is the sequel of Heropanti which starred Kriti Sanon alongside Tiger. Interestingly. Heropanti was Tiger’s debut movie. Fans from all over are super excited to watch this action-packed movie.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tara will also be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Well, Tara is slated to have a super busy year ahead and we absolutely can’t wait to experience her magic on the big screen!

