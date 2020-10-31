Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's actioner to kick off in London, Milan, Tokyo, Moscow in December?

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria will be reuniting again after SOTY 2 for Heropanti 2. Now, as per a report the shooting of the actioner may be kicked off in December and may take the stars across 10 countries.

For those of you who have been a fan of Tiger Shroff, his debut film Heropanti surely remains special. The actor is all set to kick off the sequel of Heropanti with Tara Sutaria. While the announcement of the return of Tiger in Heropanti 2 was made a while back, yesterday, the leading lady of the second film was finalized and it is none other than Tara Sutaria. While fans are excited to see Tara and Tiger set the screens on fire again after SOTY 2, a report now states that they may kick off Heropanti 2 shoot in December 2020.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Tiger Shroff and Tara may reunite in December to kick off filming of Heropanti 2 across 10 countries. While the report mentioned that the makers have already finalised London, New York, Milan and Moscow as locations for filming, other countries too may be added as the shooting begins. The report stated that Tiger's character in the sequel will not be running from an angry father but will actually evade international agencies after him. The report also stated that his character's nature traits will be an extension of his Heropanti 1 role.

A source told the national daily, "While Heropanti was set in India, the idea now is to up the scale and the locations are a part of Rajat Arora’s script. Over the last few months, the makers have zeroed in on London, New York, Moscow, Tokyo, and Manila to shoot the initial leg, and will add more cities as they go along."

Well, surely the news of Tara and Tiger reunion in Heropanti 2 has left fans excited. A day back, an excited Tara announced her association with the project and was welcomed warmly on board by makers of Heropanti 2 and Tiger himself. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Interestingly, Tara is also working with Sajid in his Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Heropanti 2 is reportedly slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Tara Sutaria amped to join Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2; Says Can't think of better way to start birthday month

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×