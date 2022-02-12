Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff promises double action as he shares latest poster with Tara Sutaria

Tiger Shroff had left the fans excited when he had announced the sequel of his debut movie. Titled as Heropanti 2, the movie will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and will also feature Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and fans are eagerly waiting for the action drama to hit the screens. Adding on to their excitement, Tiger took the social media by a storm as he shared a new poster of Heropanti 2.