Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria make for a stylish duo as they promote the action entertainer; PICS

Tiger Shroff’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the handsome actor is finally coming up with his much awaited release Heropanti 2. For the uninitiated, Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti and the actor will be seen reprising his role of Babloo in the movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead and the team is not leaving any stone unturned to promote the action entertainer.

Interestingly, Tara and Tiger were spotted in the city during the promotions of Heropanti 2 and the duo had their fashion game on point. The Baaghi star had opted for a blue coloured t-shirt which he had paired with black trousers and a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Tara made heads turn in her neon green coloured shirt which she had paired with matching shorts. Tara completed her look with stylish sunglasses and white heels. To note, Heropanti 2 will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara after their 2019 release Student of The Year 2.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s pics:

Apart from Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 will also be starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead antagonist. The action entertainer is slated to release on April 29 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34. Talking about the clash, Tiger had stated, “I can’t compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together.”

