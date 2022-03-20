Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff thanks fans for the love, says 'Feels life has come a full circle'

Tiger Shroff has been in the limelight for all the right reasons. Recently, Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2’s trailer was released. The trailer has already received positive reviews. Recently, the lead actor Tiger took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video showcasing his somersaults from ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Heropanti 2’. Along with the video, the actor expressed gratitude to fans for their love and support. He wrote, "Life coming to a full circle for The little boy with not so little dreams. Somethings never change…but thank god for facial hair Thank you for all your love #heropanti2"

A while back, Tiger gave a sneak-peek into another reel featuring his action scenes from his upcoming movie. For the caption, the actor simply dropped heart emoticons and wrote, “#heropanti2”. The actor’s post captivated his fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section with fire emoticons. To note, Heropanti 2 is the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tara Sutaria in the lead. The action drama is slated to release this year.

Heropanti 2 will release on April 29 and will be having a clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34. Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff has several other projects lined up. He is also working on Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon and will also be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.



