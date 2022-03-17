Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff faces off Nawazuddin Siddiqui in slick actioner, Tara Sutaria adds glam

Tiger Shroff has successfully carved a niche for himself as the new generation action hero and he doesn’t miss out on a chance to win hearts with his high octane action sequences. After leaving the fans stunned with his mind-boggling stunts movies like War, Baaghi franchise, Tiger is now making headlines for his upcoming release Heropanti 2. To note, the Ahmed Khan directorial happens to be the sequel of Tiger Shroff’s 2014 release Heropanti and will feature the actor reprising his role of Babloo.

While Tiger has been keeping his fans intrigued with posters of Heropanti 2 for quite some time now along with dropping hints about the movie being an action entertainer, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie today. The over three-minute trailer presented Nawazuddin as the lead antagonist Laila who is the main man behind the world of cybercrime. To note, he will be seen playing a never seen before role in the Heropanti 2. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff looks like he is on a mission to fight Laila. He is fearless, powerful, strong, smart and a perfect fighter. The actor, who has won hearts with his stunts in his previous movies, brings a double dose of action, drama and entertainment in the movie and each of his stunts will leave your jaws dropped.

Besides, one can’t miss out on Tiger’s chemistry with Tara Sutaria which adds to the glamour quotient in the movie. Sharing the trailer, Tiger wrote, “Babloo dhundne se nahi... Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti. Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid”.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 trailer:

To note, Heropanti 2 will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with both Tara and Nawazuddin. While he had shared the screen space with Nawazuddin in Munna Michael, he had romanced Tara in her debut film Student of The Year 2. To note, Heropanti 2 is slated to release on April 29 this year.

