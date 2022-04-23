Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff’s swag is on point as he comes back with flying kicks & thrilling stunts

Tiger Shroff, who had made his debut with the 2014 release romantic action film Heropanti, is making the headlines these days as he is coming with the second installment of the movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 has Tiger reprising his role of Babloo opposite Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And while Heropanti 2 is set to hit the screens on April 29, the makers have released a new trailer of the movie which has got the audience excited.

The over two minute trailer gave a glimpse into Babloo’s life and his invincible swag. Tiger is a treat to watch as Babloo and he will surely leave the jaws dropped with his high octane action sequences and flying high kicks. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also manages to grab the attention with his quirky role in the trailer. This new trailer also came with some interesting dialogues that will add to your excitement for Heropanti 2. Sharing the trailer on social media, Tiger wrote, “Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne”. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been all praises for the trailer. Sharing it on her Instagram story, Disha wrote, “Full whistle baja trailer”.

Check out Heropanti 2 new trailer here:

To note, this is the second time Tiger will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria. They had earlier shared the screens in Student of The Year 2. Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.