Heropanti 2 Twitter Reactions: Tiger Shroff's fans buzz with joy as the actor unveils his first look poster

Tiger Shroff's fans buzz with excitement as the actor gets into the action mode once again and unveils his first look poster from Heropanti 2.
1448 reads Mumbai
Heropanti 2 Twitter Reactions: Tiger Shroff's fans buzz with joy as the actor unveils his first look posterHeropanti 2 Twitter Reactions: Tiger Shroff's fans buzz with joy as the actor unveils his first look poster
Tiger Shroff unveiled his first look poster from his film Heropanti 2 a while ago and fans can't stop buzzing with excitement. Extending another film into a franchise, the actor is all set to return with guns blazing. Recently, the trailer of his film Baaghi 3 dropped on the internet and received roaring applause from the netizens and Tiger Shroff's first look poster from Heropanti 2 comes like a double surprise for his ardent fans.

Just like all Tiger Shroff films, Heropanti 2 too promises high octane action. Tiger made his Bollywood debut with the first installment along with Kriti Sanon and the sequel has him back in the action mode. The poster reads the tagline 'The world wants him dead' while Tiger is seen all suited up indifferent to the thousand guns pointing at him. While we read the catchy tagline, we can surely expect some whistle worthy lines from Tiger Shroff in the film much like in the first installment. It is slated for July 16, 2021 release. Let's see what the fans have to say:

Check out the Twitter reactions for Heropanti 2:

"He is on rampage. There is no one like him when it comes to 'Hardcore action ' and thats why he is darling of masses !!! Outstanding posters #Heropanti2", a user wrote.

"Looking promising and very powerful...Loved the first look posters of #Heropanti2 Best wishes @iTIGERSHROFF Can't wait to see you again, doing HEROPANTI on big-screen.#TigerShroff #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies" wrote another.

Check out more reactions:

