Heropanti 2: Twitterati compare the first look poster of Tiger Shroff's action flick with John Wick

Twitterati draws a comparison between the first look poster of Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Keanu Reeves' American neo-noir action thriller John Wick.

While Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is already making a lot of noise, the actor has recently unveiled his first look poster from Heropanti 2 that adds fuel to the buzz. Extending another film into a franchise, Tiger Shroff is all set to return in his action mode in Heropanti 2 with a thousand guns blazing at him. The poster comes with a catchy tagline that reads 'The world wants him dead' and fans are expecting whistle worthy one-liners in the sequel much like the first installment.

Heropanti 2's poster comes as a surprise for all the Tiger Shroff fans as the actor dropped the same on the internet a while ago. However, where a few fans are lauding Tiger Shroff for yet another high on action film, others are drawing comparisons between Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Keanu Reeves' American neo-noir action thriller John Wick. One of the posters featuring Tiger Shroff in a suited up avatar which shows a thousand guns pointing at him bears great resemblance to John Wick 2's poster and it has left Twitter divided.

Check out the reactions:

John wick khud copy tha dekhlo saare chutiye specially akshay fans who r barking continuosly DIFFERENCE DEKHLO

AUR SWAG DEKHLO @iTIGERSHROFF IS WAY AHEAD FROM BOTH OF THEM An Eastern Westerner, 1920 /

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017#Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/xo0ObPrJBB — TIGER_SHROFF_STUFFS (@amanmishra_9_9) February 28, 2020

"John wick khud copy tha dekhlo saare chutiye specially akshay fans who r barking continuosly DIFFERENCE DEKHLO AUR SWAG DEKHLO @iTIGERSHROFF IS WAY AHEAD FROM BOTH OF THEMAn Eastern Westerner, 1920 / John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017#Heropanti2", a fan tweeted.

Indian John Wick with Agent 47 outfit. #HeroPanti2 pic.twitter.com/W12i0t0l9t — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) February 28, 2020

A tweet read, "Indian John Wick with Agent 47 outfit. #HeroPanti2".

"#Heropanti2 @iTIGERSHROFF Concept alag hai but Theme copied hai ; )", read another.

Check out more reactions:

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 first posters out: Internet says copied from John Wick https://t.co/51WRwJV7Qz pic.twitter.com/oNpwx6THXN — Sagar Influence (@SagarInfluence) February 28, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More