‘He’s a breeze...’: Bhumi Pednekar says she was 'nervous' to work with Anil Kapoor in Thank You For Coming

When actress Bhumi Pednekar made her debut as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, she established herself as a damdaar actress. But no matter how confident you are, it’s always a little intimidating to work with the seniors in the industry. Bhumi was also very nervous when she was working with veteran actor Anil Kapoor in their upcoming movie Thank You For Coming.

Bhumi Pednekar on working with Anil Kapoor

For the first time in her career, Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing screen space with ace actor Anil Kapoor. Talking about working with the Pagalpanti actor, Bhumi said in an interview, “To begin with I was extremely nervous but he’s one of the kindest, nicest, most motivating, and inspirational people I know.”

She further added that Kapoor also made everyone comfortable on the sets. “He’s incredible, he knows the impact he makes on people so he makes sure he makes all of us comfortable because we all are in just awe of him, he’s a breeze to work with.”

More about Bhumi Pednekar’s Thank You For Coming

The coming-of-age comedy film has been making headlines for its impressive star cast and peppy song. The movie also recently premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section and earned a standing ovation from the film festival crowd. Directed by Karan Boolani in his Hindi directorial debut, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles. It’s also jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. After releasing a poster, movie trailer, and a song titled Haanji, the film is set for a theatrical release on October 6.

Bhumi Pednekar’s work front

It’s already been a busy year for Bhumi Pednekar. She started 2023 with her social drama film Bheed with Rajkummar Rao. Then came Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah which received positive responses from critics. After the release of Thank You For Coming, the actress will be seen in Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake, all of which are expected to be released later this year.

