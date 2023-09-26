‘He’s my most favorite…’: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about her relationship with husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently relishing the acclaim she has received for her performance in the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. Moreover, she recently celebrated her 43rd birthday in an intimate gathering at the Pataudi Palace, joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan, their children Taimur and Jeh, and other close loved ones.

Saif and Kareena have long been considered a beacon of couple goals, and the latter consistently shares their endearing moments on social media. In a recent interview, Kareena discussed her relationship with Saif, expressing her sentiment that she misses working alongside him in films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her relationship with Saif Ali Khan

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Kareena Kapoor Khan offered a glimpse into her cherished relationship with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena stated, “The most important thing is that we like being with each other and around each other. That's so important. There's no secret formula as to what ticks all the boxes of a relationship or a marriage. What is the most important thing is love, of course, but we like each other.”

She went on to share, “He always says that we should like each other so much. We like being around each other, we like talking to each other, spending time together, doing things together. For me, he's my most favorite person in the world. I wouldn't really want to be with friends or people or whatever because we like each other and we like being together. I think that's what kind of keeps it going.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan misses working with Saif Ali Khan in movies

Kareena Kapoor also admitted that she yearned to collaborate with her husband in films once more. She shared, “I miss working with him and doing a movie with him. I would love to do that because I think he's such a wonderful actor, and I think he's grown strength to strength as an artist. So I would love to do a film with him. But he's like, 'I don't know if we can work together.' Because I think he's conscious of the fact that we are married. He's like, 'I don't know; I have to be the best in the film, but I love you so much, I want you to be the best.' So, I have to convince him.”

For the unversed, the couple has previously appeared together in movies like Tashan, Kurbaan, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Men don’t like...’: Kareena Kapoor opines on working in women-centric films like The Crew with Tabu, Kriti