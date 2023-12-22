'He's very secure': Triptii Dimri shares experience working with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying all the fame she got after her performance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Despite her brief appearance in the film, fans on social media started to call her National crush. Her chemistry with Ranbir in the film has been a topic of discussion. Amidst all this, the actress opened up about her working experience with Vicky Kaushal. They will be seen sharing screen space in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Triptii Dimri talks fondly of Vicky Kaushal

In an exclusive interview with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri opened up about her next on-screen collaboration with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The duo will share screen space for the first time in the rom-com.

She said, "He's very understanding and gives you your important space. Vicky, he's like a full-on Punjabi. Very easy. Very committed to his work. You know, he's someone who made me feel comfortable. He's very secure as an actor."

The actress further added that she was told that good actors are those who believe in making the scene look good rather than focusing on their performance and she took it as a great lesson. "Usually when you're acting, you tend to get a little selfish about your scenes and performance. You have to be aware of what your co-actor is doing or else the scene will fall flat. That worked out with Vicky," added Triptii.

About Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

According to sources close to the development, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that director Anand Tiwari’s next is titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. “The title has a meaning to the subject, which one would know as the makers begin to roll out the promotional assets. The makers got the idea of this title taking cue from the lyrics of an iconic Shah Rukh Khan song – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – from Duplicate,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is a love triangle of three principal characters played by Vicky, Tripti and Ammy.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and having been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, apart from Tripti and Vicky, the film will also feature actor Ammy Virk. While the movie was slated for its arrival on August 25, 2023, the release date got altered and the announcement of the same was made this year in July, with its arrival due on February 23, 2024.