High Court denies interim relief to Raj Kundra in adult films case, bail plea to be heard on July 29

A week ago, actor ’s husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in the publication of adult films via online applications. Deemed as the ‘key conspirator’, the magistrate court on Tuesday, July 27, sent the businessman into judicial custody for 14 days. Amidst this, Raj Kundra has also moved Bombay High Court claiming his arrest as ‘illegal’. Now, as reported by the Times of India, the HC has denied interim relief to the business mogul.

As suggested by the daily, Raj Kundra’s legal representatives argued that the police officials failed to follow the law of first issuing a notice under section 41 A of the CrPC before arresting him. However, the prosecutor reportedly dismissed the claims put forth by the defence attorney. Raj’s lawyer then sought some interim relief for their client. However, the honourable Judge did not permit it without hearing prosecution to respond to the petition. The bail plea is adjourned until Thursday, July 29.

Reportedly, Kundra’s lawyer Subhash Jadhahad earlier called Kundra’s arrest ‘illegal’. “Raj Kundra’s arrest is illegal. There is not a single video which can be called pornographic. A 4000 page charge sheet has been filed but the police were not even able to point out any sexually explicit act in the video which demonstrated illegality under Section 67A. Rest of the section applied are bailable. The Supreme Court had earlier released Munawar Farooqui on the same grounds,” he had said.

The officials have also raided the Juhu apartment of the businessman, wherein the elite couple was interrogated for over six long hours. New developments to the case also include evidence against an accomplice who has come under the scanner for distributing over 90 obscene videos in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ| Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Employees asked to delete obscene clips from controversial app: Report