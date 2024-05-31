Highway: THIS Panchayat actor made an endearing appearance in Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda starrer; can you guess?

You can't be a Panchayat lover if you didn't adore Bhushan aka Banrakash in the series. The character is written in such a way that even though his antics fall on the negative side, he is still loved by the audience. The credit goes to Durgesh Kumar's performance as well.

Recently, he was also seen as a police officer in Laapataa Ladies and again received appreciation from the audience. But do you remember his endearing character in Imtiaz Ali's 2014 film Highway starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead?

Durgesh Kumar's character Aadoo in Highway was a heart-winner

Durgesh Kumar played a small yet endearing character named Aadoo in Highway. One of the scenes featuring him in the film that stands out is when he vibes along with Alia Bhatt on the song Wanna Mashup.

Alia's character Veera is kidnapped by Randeep Hooda's Mahabir in the film but she discovers herself on the journey through the mountains. As she finds the escape she was looking for, she decides to have a moment for herself during a stop. Veera plays the song Wanna Mashup and starts dancing to it.

Aadoo who is related to Mahabir and is present at the moment feels so connected to the music that he starts dancing along with Veera. To see two people with different personalities tapping their feet to the same music gives a high of another level and also evokes an emotion of awe. The scene also talks about the universal power of music.

Meanwhile, Mahabir who is watching all this tries to be strong and wants to stop them. His struggle to hide his real emotions has also been beautifully depicted by the director. Take a look:

More about Highway

Starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead, Highway is one of the best films of Imtiaz Ali. The film is the story of a rich and sheltered girl Veera who falls in love with the guy who abducted her. Upon the film's release, it received a mixed response from the audience but later on, carved its own niche.