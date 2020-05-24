Hilary Duff lashes out at people for accusing her of child trafficking, says 'This is actually disgusting'

Hilary wrote on Twitter, 'whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.'

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff seemed to be trending on Twitter over a rather weird reason, one that she claims to be disgusting after all. It so happened that people went on to accuse the actress of indulging in child trafficking post photos of kids on social media. While there have been no claims about the allegations, what started off the allegations is a video shared by her on her social media where son Luca Cruz is naked and lying down, however, his body parts were covered.

She went on to say in her clip, "Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker." And well, because of this, the allegations accusing her of child trafficking came in and so, she went on to share a tweet that said, "Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."

Check out Hilary Duff's tweet here:

Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020

Apart from her statement on Twitter, she also went on to issue an official statement that said, "Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter. Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."

Hilary is a proud mother of two, her son (whom she shares with her ex) and her one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet with husband Matthew Koma.

