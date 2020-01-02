Hilary Duff pens down a heartfelt post for her husband Matthew Koma; Read on

Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can’t wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/dreams and hard work come true/pay off. Love you all HNY

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:19am PST