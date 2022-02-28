From hills to sea, Sara Ali Khan gives fans 'Bharat Darshan' tour in her latest video; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is a globetrotter and often travels to new destinations. She has been traveling a lot off late and also shares pictures or videos on her social handle. Her Instagram handle is proof of her extensive traveling. Anyone can get inspired by her and go exploring places. Right from Rajasthan to Manali, the actress has traveled to all destinations either with her family, friends or even with co-actors. Today, she has once again shared a video which is a compilation of her travel diaries.

Sara in her as usual style ‘Namaste Darshako’, opens the video and gives fans a proper ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour. Standing in front of Betaab Valley in Kashmir to Manali mountains, her video is enough to give you a glimpse of beautiful and yet incredible India. The caption reads, “Namaste Darshako. From the hills to the sea..Bharat is as beautiful as can be.” As soon as she dropped the video, fans started commenting. Many shared fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film was released on the digital platform. The actress played the role of a Bihari girl. The film received mixed reviews.

Watch the video here:

She will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in an untitled film. The shooting was going on in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Their pictures from the shoot had gone viral on social media. However, she has not announced any new project till now.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is a vision in white but it’s the initials on her bag that steal the show; WATCH