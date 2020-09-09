  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Himachal Pradesh CM says Kangana Ranaut expressed her opinion; Condemns Maharashtra government’s conduct

The Himachal Pradesh CM reportedly said, "The conduct of Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it. The daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. They have done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate."
13295 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana RanautHimachal Pradesh CM says Kangana Ranaut expressed her opinion; Condemns Maharashtra government’s conduct
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest development in the battle between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation comes in the form of Himachal Pradesh CM, Jai Ram Thakur giving his official statement. The Himachal Pradesh CM reportedly said, "The conduct of Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it. The daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. They have done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate." The actress shared videos of how the BMC official demolished her property and also stated how it was the death of democracy. 

The actress shared several posts with respect to her battle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC demolished the actor's Mumbai office after she was served a legal notice by the authority. Previously, it was reported how the Queen actress was served a notice stating that her property was an illegal construction and asked her to present permission. The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also shared the caveat that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had served her. She shared photos of the caveat that was sent to her on her Twitter handle.

Check out the post:

The actress had previously tweeted saying, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride. This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher." The fans and followers of the actress came out in her support on social media.

(ALSO READ: BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise)

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement