Himachal Pradesh CM says Kangana Ranaut expressed her opinion; Condemns Maharashtra government’s conduct

The Himachal Pradesh CM reportedly said, "The conduct of Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it. The daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. They have done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate."

The latest development in the battle between Bollywood actress and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation comes in the form of Himachal Pradesh CM, Jai Ram Thakur giving his official statement. The Himachal Pradesh CM reportedly said, "The conduct of Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it. The daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. They have done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate." The actress shared videos of how the BMC official demolished her property and also stated how it was the death of democracy.

The actress shared several posts with respect to her battle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC demolished the actor's Mumbai office after she was served a legal notice by the authority. Previously, it was reported how the Queen actress was served a notice stating that her property was an illegal construction and asked her to present permission. The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also shared the caveat that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had served her. She shared photos of the caveat that was sent to her on her Twitter handle.

Check out the post:

The conduct of Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it. The daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. They (Maharashtra government) have done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur https://t.co/1KY0x4GrKH pic.twitter.com/lNUwzB78C2 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

The actress had previously tweeted saying, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride. This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher." The fans and followers of the actress came out in her support on social media.

(ALSO READ: BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise)

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×