Himansh Kohli slams a fake video claiming he apologized to ex flame Neha Kakkar

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar broke up with each other two years ago. Read on for further details.

A few days back, Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Well, everyone is aware of the fact that the singer was earlier in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. However, the two of them parted ways later on. Talking about Neha, the singer surprised everyone sometime back when she announced about marrying Rohanpreet. Nehu Da Vyaah grabbed headlines everywhere on the day when she got married. Now, her ex-flame Himansh Kohli has slammed a fake video on social media.

This particular video shows the Yaariyan actor apologizing to Neha Kakkar. He has shared a screenshot of the same on social media and writes, “I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. And who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What's more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post.” For the unversed, Neha and Himansh broke up two years ago.

Check out his Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, the actor ventured into Bollywood with the movie Yaariyan back in 2014. It also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria in the lead roles. The romantic drama was produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. The actor received a lot of accolades for his spectacular performance in the movie. Himansh has also acted in a few other movies like Sweetiee Weds NRI, Ranchi Diaries, and more. He will next be seen in the movie Boondi Raita that also features Sonnalli Seygal and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.

