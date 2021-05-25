Himansh Kohli on working amid COVID 19: When you get opportunities and the pandemic hits & ruins everything

In an interview, actor Himansh Kohli opened up about the hardships he is facing amid the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic. Take a look.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the country’s health care sector has been overburdened. As a result, thousands of patients are battling the deadly virus. Numerous actors from the Bollywood industry have come forward to extend their support for people in need during these unprecedented times. Due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions in some states, production work for multiple movie projects has been halted. Actor Himansh Kohli, who was going to make his comeback with new films last year, has recalled how the pandemic disrupted his schedule.

In a chat with Hindustan times, Himansh opened up about the repeated delays his films have to experience during these trying times. “There are times when you get great opportunities in life and then the pandemic hits and ruins everything,” he said. The actor said that the constant delay in film production has caused him to put other opportunities on hold. “I am suffering. My films have got delayed twice during the past year. So I can’t even take up new work,” he told the outlet.

Due to the lockdown situation in the state of Maharashtra, the actor has been living in Delhi along with his family. He talked about how the prolonged pandemic has put a hold on shooting for new projects. “It is no possible to shoot a film right now. It has to be a 45-days schedule with a minimum of 200 people. It is an unachievable task,” he said. The actor also revealed that amid the crisis, he has been trying to keep his team motivated.

Credits :Hindustan Times

