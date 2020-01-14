Himesh Reshammiya admits his journey as an actor is not a regular one
"For me, it is important as a performer to end the debate whether I should act in films or not. People have different points of view about my acting, which I appreciate. Some of my films have worked and some haven't. In 'The Xpose', I got a positive response from critics and it also did good business. Now we are making a sequel of the film," said Himesh, while promoting "Happy Hardy And Heer" with co-actor Sonia Mann.
Himesh admits his journey as an actor is not a regular one. "I am not coming through the regular route. It's not a journey of a regular actor. Before becoming a music composer, I worked as a serial producer. I also got success as a singer. I saw ups and down in my journey and I have tried to reinvent myself because I believe that every actor is in search of one magical Friday," he said. About his upcoming film, he added: "My wife Sonia Kapoor has written the screenplay. She told me that she wanted me to reinvent myself as an actor. She feels I have transformed in terms of look, so people appreciate me for my look. Now, if you act in a good film, the debate over my acting would also end. I did a workshop to prepare myself for this film. This is the first love story that I am working in. I have worked in a comedy film like ‘Khiladi 786', a thriller film like ‘The Xpose' and an action-thriller film like ‘Tera Surroor' in the past."
Himesh continued: "This film was a difficult journey but we are happy with the final result. On 31st January, we will get to know the audience and critics' points of view, and I want to win their hearts. If some people criticise me then I feel I should win their hearts because it motivates to work even harder." "Happy Hardy And Heer" is directed by Raka and the film will clash at the box-office with the Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman". The film is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand.
