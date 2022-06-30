Himesh Reshammiya on Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan's songs: People keep debating about recreations but...

Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, led by Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has been making the right amount of noise. The trailer of the film was unveiled last week and the response has been heartening. The film talks about an important social issue of dowry and this novel concept of the film has been getting reasonable attention. Apart from the emotional quotient, the film is also full of lighthearted comedic elements, to cater to a larger section of the society.

The first song of Raksha Bandhan, Tere Saath Hoon Main, released today and it has been getting a good response on social media with everyone appreciating Himesh Reshammiya’s rendition, Irshad Kamil’s lyrics, Nihal Tauro’s singing and the performance of all the actors. A press meet for the song was conducted. Akshay Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya, Aanand L Rai, Irshad Kamil, and other cast members of the film graced the occasion. Himesh Reshammiya, who is the music composer of the songs of Raksha Bandhan was asked about the music of the film. To this, Himesh said, “There are 7 songs in Raksha Bandhan and all are close to my heart. This is a complete album for music lovers. People keep debating about recreations, but this one is all original.” He concluded by saying that he hopes all liked it.

In the presser held today, Himesh also said that he had watched the movie and it is flawless. He told that he was very happy with the music because he made it with emotions. Raksha Bandhan will release on 11th August, 2022,and will lock horns with Aamir Khan’s next release Laal Singh Chaddha. Both the films are touted as feel-good dramas and one would hope that both films win over the audience.

